United Country, United Realty keep ba...

United Country, United Realty keep battling over name

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

How much is a name worth? A lot, in the case of United Realty Group and United Country Real Estate. United Country Real Estate of Kansas City, Missouri, last year filed a trademark infringement suit against United Realty Group , a fast-growing brokerage with offices in Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and Boca Raton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 56 min bayonne nj 21,037
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) May 19 Rachelruth 183
Singer Calf Company May 17 Val 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 14 goodtoknow 337
mike lampson May 13 Shanna 7
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) May 13 Guyfromkc88 52
mario antoine May 13 ky man 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC