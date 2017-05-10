United Airlines denies telling woman to urinate in a cup during a flight
United Airlines is denying that its staff told a Missouri woman to urinate in a cup rather than leave her seat to use the restroom on a flight, and it implied that the flight in question was run by a partner, Mesa Airlines. Nicole Harper told KCTV News that she had a sudden urge to urinate because of her overactive bladder on a flight last month from Houston to Kansas City, Mo.
