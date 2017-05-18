Unidentified Remains

Unidentified Remains

On April 5, 2016, human remains were found in the 8600 block of E. Truman Rd. Kansas City Missouri. The remains are believed to be that of an African American female, approximately 25-32 years of age, and approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

