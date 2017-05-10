UMKC hires K-State assistant Hoyt as women's hoops coach
Missouri-Kansas City has hired former Wichita State captain and Kansas State assistant Jacie Hoyt to turn around its struggling women's basketball program. The native of Hoxie, Kansas, began her coaching career as an assistant at Nevada before spending the past three seasons at Kansas State.
