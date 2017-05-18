Tornado watch issued for Kansas City ...

Tornado watch issued for Kansas City metro area until 10 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

TORNADO WATCH: In effect until 10 PM. KC metro is included! Stay with @KCTV5 for updates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 1 hr daddysquirt 53
News Kansas City Thursday Night Link Look 2 hr daddysquirt 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Singer Calf Company Wed Val 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 14 goodtoknow 337
mike lampson May 13 Shanna 7
mario antoine May 13 ky man 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jackson County was issued at May 19 at 2:16AM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC