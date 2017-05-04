Tom Watson gives free golf lessons to...

Tom Watson gives free golf lessons to Kansas City veterans

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

You can't beat getting free golf lessons from one of the greatest to ever play, and that's exactly what some of our nation's heroes got to do Thursday. "It was a really awesome opportunity to have a professional like Tom Watson come out here and do this for our veterans," said Michael Slusser, an Army veteran with 29 years of service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,997
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... May 1 Workingintown 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 30 WhiteyLuvr69 147
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Apr 30 Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 30 justvisiting2017 50
News Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links Apr 27 Shirley 1
Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15) Apr 26 zdenek 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC