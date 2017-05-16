Three arrested in Royal Valley High parking lot with meth, marijuana, pills, gun
Crystal Cobb was booked in connection with possession of prescription pills with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set for Cobb at $30,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|42 min
|LibHater
|21,030
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|May 13
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 13
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC