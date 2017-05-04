Though he portrays a Dirtya Dan, extr...

Though he portrays a Dirtya Dan, extraordinary might be a better way to describe his life

At 76, most people would find it challenging to walk four miles to exercise at the YMCA or weed a steep hillside garden, but Fairhaven resident, Jim Rich, does both while actively promoting his husband's artwork and impersonating Fairhaven Founder, Dirty Dan Harris, at annual events. With his long hair and casual beard, the character suits him both in appearance and in the diversity of experiences that forged who he is.

