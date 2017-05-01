The Kansas City Tuesday Early Start
Tessa hotness begins our early morning as we gather these somewhat important local links to start the day. Take a peek: She is no stranger to aviation and she is one of only three women overseeing an airport in Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|20,996
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Mon
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Sun
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC