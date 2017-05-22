The Kansas City Sunday Night Look
Welcome back to "The Stakes," where this week Senior National Correspondent Jamil Smith sat down with Let America Vote founder Jason Kander, the Army veteran and former Missouri secretary of state who narrowly lost his U.S. Senate race last fall to Republican incumbent Roy Blunt. Many of the balloons that were released Sunday evening in Loose Park bore a picture of Spider-Man because he was Marcus Haislip III's favorite super hero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 20
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|May 19
|Rachelruth
|183
|Singer Calf Company
|May 17
|Val
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|May 14
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|May 13
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 13
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC