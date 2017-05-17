Team Selected to Study Southern KC Streetcar Extension
The KC Streetcar Authority , in coordination with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority , selected the team led by HDR to conduct a KC Streetcar Southern Extension study to assess multi-modal transportation needs. The KC Streetcar Southern Extension Technical Services will build upon the downtown streetcar service and will support work required to further develop and advance the southern extension towards the University of Missouri, Kansas City .
