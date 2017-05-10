Summerlike heat to build in central US this weekend
Temperatures will surge over the central United States this Mother's Day weekend and can push 90 F by early next week. As people trade long sleeves and rain jackets for shorts and sunglasses, fans and air conditions will hum with activity.
