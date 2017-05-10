Summerlike heat to build in central U...

Summerlike heat to build in central US this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

Temperatures will surge over the central United States this Mother's Day weekend and can push 90 F by early next week. As people trade long sleeves and rain jackets for shorts and sunglasses, fans and air conditions will hum with activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) May 10 Tqholmes 9
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) May 8 pussydestroyer6969 149
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... May 1 Workingintown 1
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Apr 30 Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 30 justvisiting2017 50
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC