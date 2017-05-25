Steele Memorial named a Top 20 Critic...

Steele Memorial named a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital

Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon, Idaho, was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals for overall performance and patient perspective in the country. There are a total of 1,339 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation.

