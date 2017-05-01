Spirit A320 near Kansas City on Apr 30th 2017, unknown odour in cockpit

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration N636NK performing flight NK-551 from Akron-Canton,OH to Las Vegas,NV with 171 people on board, was enroute at FL360 about 150nm northwest of Kansas City,MO when the crew detected an unknown odour in the cockpit, donned their oxygen masks and diverted to Kansas City for a safe landing about 35 minutes later. The airline reported an unknown odour prompted the crew to don their oxygen masks in compliance with standard operating procedures and divert to Kansas City, the flight crew also released the passenger oxygen masks.

