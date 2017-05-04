Second sibling convicted in fatal Kansas City shooting
A second sibling has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a man during an attempted robbery in Kansas City. Jackson County prosecutors say 25-year-old Omar Muhammad was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property in the December 2013 killing of 33-year-old Eric Harrell.
