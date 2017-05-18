Scraps KC collects used school supplies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - As school comes to a close what do you plan to do with your left over school supplies?a "We're looking for supplies that maybe at the end of the school year students are done with, they're not going to reuse, maybe they'll end up in a drawer," said Executive Director Brenda Mott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Singer Calf Company
|23 hr
|Val
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|May 14
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|May 13
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 13
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC