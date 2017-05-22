Roger Waters Holds Dress Rehearsal for the Tour of His First Album in 25 Years: See Photos & Details
Roger Waters , the architect behind Pink Floyd 's far-reaching sound and vision for their '70s commercial peak, invited a cadre of friends and family on Sunday to witness a dress rehearsal for his upcoming Us & Them tour. The live dates will come in support of Waters' first rock album in 25 years, Is This The Life We Really Want? , out June 2. The audience -- which included record label and industry folk, as well as radio contest winners, and filled about one-tenth of the 20,000 capacity of New Jersey's Meadowlands Arena -- were privy to the full, two-hours-plus Waters show that launches May 26 in Kansas City, MO.
