Roger Waters Holds Dress Rehearsal fo...

Roger Waters Holds Dress Rehearsal for the Tour of His First Album in 25 Years: See Photos & Details

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Roger Waters , the architect behind Pink Floyd 's far-reaching sound and vision for their '70s commercial peak, invited a cadre of friends and family on Sunday to witness a dress rehearsal for his upcoming Us & Them tour. The live dates will come in support of Waters' first rock album in 25 years, Is This The Life We Really Want? , out June 2. The audience -- which included record label and industry folk, as well as radio contest winners, and filled about one-tenth of the 20,000 capacity of New Jersey's Meadowlands Arena -- were privy to the full, two-hours-plus Waters show that launches May 26 in Kansas City, MO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr bayonne nj 21,037
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) May 19 Rachelruth 183
Singer Calf Company May 17 Val 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 14 goodtoknow 337
mike lampson May 13 Shanna 7
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) May 13 Guyfromkc88 52
mario antoine May 13 ky man 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at May 22 at 9:30PM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC