Restaurant cashier totally chill while being robbed with a gun in his face

1 hr ago

Tuker Murray, the 24-year-old assistant manager at a Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches in Kansas City, MO, appears completely unfazed by the robber pointing a gun in his face last week. According to police, a suspect is now in custody.

