Records: Adrian Jones told Missouri i...

Records: Adrian Jones told Missouri investigators he was being abused

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Two years before he was abused and killed by his stepmother and father, Adrian Jones told authorities he was being hit, kicked and punched at home. In a July 2013 interview with a Missouri Children's Division worker and police officer, Adrian - who was 5 at the time - described how his father would kick him so hard in the back of his head that a "little bone come out."

