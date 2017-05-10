Records: Adrian Jones told Missouri investigators he was being abused
Two years before he was abused and killed by his stepmother and father, Adrian Jones told authorities he was being hit, kicked and punched at home. In a July 2013 interview with a Missouri Children's Division worker and police officer, Adrian - who was 5 at the time - described how his father would kick him so hard in the back of his head that a "little bone come out."
