Reaching Rural America for Christ - May 2017 RSTM newsletter
The May 2017 issue of Reaching Rural America for Christ shares insight into how to make teaching the faith through Sunday school exciting and fun for students and teachers of all generations. Congregations are encouraged to use these helpful tips as they create their curriculum and engage volunteers for existing and future classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Singer Calf Company
|15 hr
|Val
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|May 14
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|May 13
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 13
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC