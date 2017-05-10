Raymore, MO Man Pleads Guilty to Pornography Fraud Scheme
A former wedding photographer in Raymore, MO pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to a fraud scheme to dupe women into having sex - which he recorded - under the guise they were rehearsing for a pornography movie. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Mario Ambrose Antoine, 34, of Raymore, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips to one count of wire fraud.
