Rain, snow close roads in Missouri, Kansas

Storms took a heavy toll on roads in Missouri and Kansas over the weekend. Heavy rains have roads closed throughout the southern half of Missouri, including a stretch of Interstate 44. As of Monday morning, I-44 was closed between Rolla and Lebanon, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

