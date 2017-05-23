Pro-Shot Video: Jason Isbell & The 40...

Pro-Shot Video: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Perform New Songs At 909 In-Studio Session

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

Next month Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will release their new studio album The Nashville Sound . The group recently performed songs from the LP due out on June 16 during a live in-studio session at 90.9 FM The Bridge radio station in Kansas City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr bayonne nj 21,037
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) May 19 Rachelruth 183
Singer Calf Company May 17 Val 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 14 goodtoknow 337
mike lampson May 13 Shanna 7
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) May 13 Guyfromkc88 52
mario antoine May 13 ky man 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at May 23 at 9:33PM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC