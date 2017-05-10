Portland Thorns at FC Kansas City: Li...

Portland Thorns at FC Kansas City: Live updates, time, how to watch live stream online

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

The Portland Thorns will travel to face FC Kansas City in an NWSL regular season game on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri. The Thorns are coming off a 2-2 home draw with the Seattle Reign, while FC Kansas City is coming off a 1-1 draw with the Orlando Pride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) May 10 Tqholmes 9
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) May 8 pussydestroyer6969 149
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... May 1 Workingintown 1
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Apr 30 Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 30 justvisiting2017 50
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC