Portland Thorns at FC Kansas City: Live updates, time, how to watch live stream online

The Portland Thorns will travel to face FC Kansas City in an NWSL regular season game on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri. The Thorns are coming off a 2-2 home draw with the Seattle Reign, while FC Kansas City is coming off a 1-1 draw with the Orlando Pride.

