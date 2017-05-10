Portland Thorns at FC Kansas City: Live updates, time, how to watch live stream online
The Portland Thorns will travel to face FC Kansas City in an NWSL regular season game on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri. The Thorns are coming off a 2-2 home draw with the Seattle Reign, while FC Kansas City is coming off a 1-1 draw with the Orlando Pride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC