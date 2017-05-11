Perfecting the pitch: 3 KC startups compete at WeWork event
Three Kansas City entrepreneurs practiced their pitch Wednesday evening as part of WeWork's KC Connected event series at Kansas City's Corrigan Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC