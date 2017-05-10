North Kansas City Man Sentenced for Discharging Firearm During Police Pursuit
On Nov. 22, 2016, Summers pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime. Summers admitted that he fired two shots in the air while he was being pursued by police officers on Aug. 19, 2015.
