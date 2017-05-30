Missouri museum to display Confederat...

Missouri museum to display Confederate battle flag

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Houston Chronicle

This July 2016 photo provided by the Judith A. Schmidt shows a Confederate flag after archival framing was completed in St. Louis. The Louisiana Area Historical Museum in the small Mississippi River town of Louisiana, Mo., plans to unveil the donated, framed 34-inch-by-58-inch flag Saturday, May 27, 2017, to coincide with the museum's 25th anniversary celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) May 29 Guyfromkc88 54
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska May 28 William Sollenberger 3
i-435 May 28 Anonymous 1
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) May 27 GreyWolf62 127
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 27 Passingby 338
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC