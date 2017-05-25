Missouri kids see dead person during ...

Missouri kids see dead person during bus ride; police confirm suicide

The Raytown School District confirms it sent out a letter on Tuesday offering to help Raytown Middle School students who were on their bus when the bus passed the body of a person who took his or her own life. Bus 52 was reportedly on its usual bus route in a residential area when the bus passed the scene of the suicide on Tuesday.

