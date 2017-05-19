Missouri appeals judge's blocking of ...

Missouri appeals judge's blocking of abortion restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Missouri is asking a federal appellate court to put on hold a judge's order blocking abortion-restricting rules in the state, arguing the judge "categorically refused even to consider the state's evidence justifying its regulations."

