Missouri appeals judge's blocking of abortion restrictions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Missouri is asking a federal appellate court to put on hold a judge's order blocking abortion-restricting rules in the state, arguing the judge "categorically refused even to consider the state's evidence justifying its regulations."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|May 19
|Rachelruth
|183
|Singer Calf Company
|May 17
|Val
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|May 14
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|May 13
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 13
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC