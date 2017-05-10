Mentally ill ending up in nursing homes
They're laughing together in selfies he took barely a year ago - before that day he hurled her onto the gravel of their Hickman Mills driveway so hard that her lung collapsed. Before she cowered in wait for the police, watching him leaning against her car with a cigarette as if nothing had happened in his mysterious world living with schizophrenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC