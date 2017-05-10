March held for 3-year-old killed in shooting
The family of Marcus Haislip III grieves after his life was cut short during an afternoon car ride with his father and great uncle. Police said the young boy was in a car driving down Park Avenue near 54th street when a man started shooting at the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|Sat
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|Sat
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC