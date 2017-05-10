Man who tricked women into having sex...

Man who tricked women into having sex with promise of porn stardom pleads guilty

A 34-year-old Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges stemming from a long-running scheme to dupe women into having sex. Mario Ambrose Antoine pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, to one count of wire fraud.

