Local heroes win meet-&-greet with Garth Brooks

As tens of thousands of people expect to see Garth Brooks over the weekend at the Sprint Center, at least one local hero will be in the crowd. Firefighter Justin Falls recently won the "Prize Fighter" contest put on by Q104 Kansas City and was awarded free tickets and a meet-and-greet with Brooks.

