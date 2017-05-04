Local heroes win meet-&-greet with Garth Brooks
As tens of thousands of people expect to see Garth Brooks over the weekend at the Sprint Center, at least one local hero will be in the crowd. Firefighter Justin Falls recently won the "Prize Fighter" contest put on by Q104 Kansas City and was awarded free tickets and a meet-and-greet with Brooks.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|anonymous
|148
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Thousands
|21,003
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Anonymous snob
|553
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
