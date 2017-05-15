Liquor license at risk for Smuggler's...

Liquor license at risk for Smuggler's Inn

Smuggler's Inn near I-435 and Front Street has seen its share of problems and now -- it's in a fight to keep its liquor license. In 2016 alone, police responded to the bar's address for a murder, assaults, a severe beating and even sexual assault.

