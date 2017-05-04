Linda Lee Ore Perry, 70

Linda Lee Ore Perry, 70

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Http

Linda Lee Ore Perry, 70, a Morrison resident and Kansas City, Mo., native was born Dec. 14, 1946 and died May 6 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a sudden illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Thousands 21,003
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) Fri Anonymous snob 553
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... May 1 Workingintown 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 30 WhiteyLuvr69 147
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Apr 30 Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 30 justvisiting2017 50
News Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links Apr 27 Shirley 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,826,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC