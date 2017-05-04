Linda Lee Ore Perry, 70
Linda Lee Ore Perry, 70, a Morrison resident and Kansas City, Mo., native was born Dec. 14, 1946 and died May 6 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a sudden illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Thousands
|21,003
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Anonymous snob
|553
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 30
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC