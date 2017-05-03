Lee's Summit Woman Sentenced in Garmin, Black and Veatch, Tristar Embezzlement Schemes
A Lee's Summit, MO woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for a series of embezzlement schemes totaling more than $1.5 million. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Patricia Webb, 44, of Lee's Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to eight years in federal prison without parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Mon
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 30
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC