KCPD Stays Winning Costly Drug War
Pitch: KCPD raked in more money from federal asset forfeitures last year than any other law enforcement agency in the state The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department collected $1.27 million this way in 2016, according to Galloway's report -- more than any other law enforcement agency in the state. KCPD has also kept more of what is has seized than any other agency in the state over the life of the forfeiture program, and by a hefty margin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 30
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC