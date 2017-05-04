KCK Gunfire Target Police Last Night
The Kansas City, Missouri Police department is investigating after officers said someone fired shots at their vehicle Sunday night. The incident started around 10 p.m. Sunday when officers in central KCMO reported someone fired shots at their vehicle.
