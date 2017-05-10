KC mom frustrated with inconsistent bus service
LeQuisha Fowler waits outside with her young daughter at 10th and Paseo every morning. Sometimes they wait for five minutes, sometimes for 30. KANSAS CITY, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|new jersey
|21,021
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC