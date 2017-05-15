KC inmate alleges he was raped, and g...

KC inmate alleges he was raped, and guard didn't help

An embattled Kansas City, Mo., jail has been sued by a man alleging he was raped by another inmate, and a guard did nothing to help. In fact, the lawsuit filed May 9 alleges that the female guard at the Jackson County Detention Center gave cocaine to the man assaulting Ryan Dumas during the attack in September.

