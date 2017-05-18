Kansas City Soggy Friday First Look

Brit hottie Joey is most likely one of the best Instagram hotties of all time and right now she inspires this quick peek at all of the important local links. Take look: Kimberly Watts, DeSoto SOURCE: Kimberly Watts, DeSoto A few severe thunderstorms dropped some large hail on the west and north side of the Kansas City metro on Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.