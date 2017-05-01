Kansas City Public Library wins Paul Howard Award for Courage
The Kansas City Public Library has been selected to receive the 2017 American Library Association Paul Howard Award for Courage. This prestigious award is given biannually to a library, library board, library group, or an individual who has exhibited unusual courage for the benefit of library programs or services.
