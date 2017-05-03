Kansas City Man Indicted for Meth Following Collisions with Three Vehicles

Today's indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed against Allrutz on April 13, 2017, and includes an additional charge. The federal indictment charges Allrutz with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

