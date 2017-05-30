Kansas City Crime Quickie Links
Brief rundown of the top local crime & punishment stories this afternoon. Take a peek at our diverse coalition of Kansas City crime news: A Saturday vigil is planned for a Panamanian man who grew up in Kansas City but died while in ICE custody this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Guyfromkc88
|54
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|May 28
|William Sollenberger
|3
|i-435
|May 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|May 27
|GreyWolf62
|127
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|May 27
|Passingby
|338
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC