Kansas City Ag Business Council To Hold Panel On Social Media
KANSAS CITY AG BUSINESS COUNCIL TO HOLD PANEL ON SOCIAL MEDIA May 10, 2017 Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City reports: Our panel of industry experts will share their insight on social media and its potential plus ideas for developing a strategy, understanding what works and what doesn't, and that nettlesome bottom line - how do you measure its ROI? This will be a casual round table discussion of benefit to a newcomer looking for basic information as well as a veteran looking for a few tips to up their game.
