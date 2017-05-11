Judge: No bond for Missouri man amid ...

Judge: No bond for Missouri man amid terrorism probe

A Kansas City, Missouri, man born in Somalia has been ordered detained on a passport-fraud charge while the FBI investigates whether he has terrorism links. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Hays declined bond Thursday for 21-year-old Isse Mohamud.

