Janet Jackson announces Kansas City concert for Oct. 19
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|20 hr
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Sun
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sun
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
