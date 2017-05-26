It's a bird; it's a plane; it's a LaM...

It's a bird; it's a plane; it's a LaMar's 'dronut'

Keep looking to the skies, LaMar's Donuts fans. LaMar's Donuts, founded in Kansas City, will make its first delivery of "dronuts" next week.

