Invicta FC 23 Fight Highlights: The Happy Warrior's Newfound Aggression
Commentators TJ De Santis and Julie Kedzie recap the night's events at Invicta FC 23. The event was held at The Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., on May 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|May 19
|Rachelruth
|183
|Singer Calf Company
|May 17
|Val
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|May 14
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|May 13
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 13
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC