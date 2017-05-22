Invicta FC 23 Fight Highlights: The H...

Invicta FC 23 Fight Highlights: The Happy Warrior's Newfound Aggression

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MMA Weekly

Commentators TJ De Santis and Julie Kedzie recap the night's events at Invicta FC 23. The event was held at The Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., on May 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,035
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) May 19 Rachelruth 183
Singer Calf Company May 17 Val 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 14 goodtoknow 337
mike lampson May 13 Shanna 7
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) May 13 Guyfromkc88 52
mario antoine May 13 ky man 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at May 22 at 9:17AM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC