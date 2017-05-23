Group says slaves may be buried at KCI

Flood Warning issued May 23 at 10:46AM CDT expiring May 27 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued May 23 at 10:46AM CDT expiring May 25 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Buchanan Flood Warning issued May 23 at 10:46AM CDT expiring May 24 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan, Platte Flood Warning issued May 23 at 10:46AM CDT expiring May 25 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline Flood Warning issued May 23 at 10:46AM CDT expiring May 26 at 8:12PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline Flood Warning issued May 23 at 10:46AM CDT expiring May 25 at 4:59AM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray Flood Warning issued May 23 at 10:46AM CDT expiring May 26 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray Flood Warning issued May 23 at 9:23AM CDT expiring May 24 at 2:42PM CDT in effect for: Holt Flood Warning issued May 23 at 8:57AM ... (more)

